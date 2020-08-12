Electronic devices ordered for the upcoming school year may arrive late and in the meantime San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is supplying devices currently available to the student population, Superintendent of Schools Carlos Rios said.
During a special called board meeting, Rios said the earliest the Chromebooks are expected to arrive is late September. In the meantime, children within Kindergarten through second grade levels will be issued an iPad, children in third grade through fifth grade will receive a desktop, sixth grade students will be issued a laptop and seventh through eighth grade students will be issued a desktop.
According to Rios, high school students may receive a different electronic device, depending on how many of the ordered items arrive. “Chances are we will not get the Chromebooks in time, but between laptops that we purchased and desktops that we have we’ll be able to meet the needs to start remote instruction,” Rios said.
Once the Chromebooks arrive, some of the checked out electronic devices will be replaced, according to Rios.
“We’re expecting the earliest (for the Chromebooks to arrive) is middle of September and none of us believe that’s going to happen. We all believe it’s more October, November,” Rios said.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees President Raymond P. Meza asked Rios if the school district would be facing a similar situation with electronic device shortages, due to the increased demand across the world. “Will we be actually able to secure these devices by the time school starts?” Meza said.
Rios addressed the concern and agreed Meza brought up a good point. “The whole world is trying to buy laptops left and right, and we have orders right now; we have orders right now for Chromebooks … and on top of that TEA (Texas Education Agency) facilitated an order where they’re paying 50 percent of the Chromebooks,” Rios said, adding he signed off on the order and later presented it to board members for ratification.
The order was ratified and unanimously approved by board members.
Rios added a total of 1,100 Chromebooks were purchased by the school district; 800 Chromebooks were purchased locally through local funds and an additional 300 Chromebooks were purchased through the Texas Education Agency.
Board member Joshua Overfelt brought up a concern about stockpiling electronic devices, in case the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis continues to impede students from fully returning to traditional classroom settings.
Overfelt added he did not want San Felipe Del Rio CISD to fall into a similar predicament as other school districts that are facing electronic device shortages, while also pointing out Uvalde ISD spent $2 million to supply all its students with iPads.
“I just think if we have the ability to build up our stockpile, then again hopefully this (COVID-19 crisis) goes away in the next 18 months or so, but so we don’t get caught flat footed like some other districts did,” Overfelt said.
