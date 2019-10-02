A man and a woman were taken to jail after a hit and run. The victim of the collision gave chase to the pair until their vehicle became unserviceable, police say.
Yesenia Aguilera Jimenez, 31, whose place of residence is listed at the 5800 block of East U.S. Highway 90, and Robert James Morales, 28, 700 East Fifth Street, were arrested on Sept. 23, at 9:30 a.m., at the intersection of East Garza Street and Vitela Street, police records show.
According to the incident report, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Avenue B, in reference to a hit and run. While officers were en route to the location, they were informed the victim was following the suspect.
The officers responded to the intersection of East Garza and Vitela, where the vehicle got stuck on a sidewalk. Upon further investigation the driver of the vehicle and the passenger were arrested and transported to the police station for processing.
Aguilera Jimenez was arrested and charged with accident involving damages, a Class B misdemeanor, interfere with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor, and reckless driving.
Morales was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor, and with resist arrest search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.