Del Rioans can celebrate the holiday season with a variety of musical performances and other activities during the Casa de la Cultura’s annual Posada, Tamalada, Bailes y Cantos, to be held on Saturday. The event is open to the public and will take place from 3-11 p.m.
The event kicks off with a traditional “posada,” a procession that commemorates the journey of Mary and Joseph as they sought shelter.
Per the tradition a group of individuals outside a venue sing requesting for shelter. After the procession is denied shelter in a couple of venues, they will be welcomed at the Casa and be accepted there, where the celebrations continue.
The Sacred Heart Church Matachines will perform immediately following the end of the procession. Jorge Martinez will perform an acoustic set on guitar at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a classical ballet performance with Lupita Gonzalez at 4:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m. Javier Villegas will perform on the accordion, and Ballet Folklórico Corazón de México will follow at 6:30 p.m.
The “tamalada,” or tamale feast, will take place at 6 p.m. as Villegas is performing. Grupo Regrezo, a local band, will perform a variety of Tejano music at 7 p.m., followed by Los Grooves de San Antonio at 8:30 p.m.
Los Grooves is a special treat, as the band features two of the sons of the late Esteban “Steve” Jordan, according to Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita De La Paz.
“They have continued his music and style ranging from conjunto, Tejano and jazz,” De La Paz said.
Other things to look forward throughout the event will be face painting by Kiki Ace Art, the Rowdy Boys handing out candy bags, a piñata on the patio and health fair with free health screenings hosted by the Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio, De La Paz said.
Santa Claus will be making a special visit and all the good boys and girls in town can look forward to receiving a special gift from him, De La Paz said.
3 p.m. – Neighborhood posada and Sacred Heart Church Matachines performance
4 p.m. – Jorge Martinez on guitar
4:30 p.m. – Classical Ballet with Lupita Gonzalez
6 p.m. – Javier Villegas on accordion
6:30 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Corazon de Mexico
7 p.m. – Grupo Regrezo
8:30 p.m. – Los Grooves from San Antonio
