Three Del Rio teens were arrested and charged with evading arrest, following an incident occurring on Nov. 17, shortly after 3 a.m. near the 600 block of Bedell Avenue.
Fabian Angelo Rodriguez, 18, Jose Adrian Veliz, 17, and Martin Guadalupe Ramirez, 18, were arrested by Del Rio Police Department Officer Joe William Castillo between 4:26 and 4:43 a.m., according to their arrest reports.
On that date, the report states, Officer Castillo was patrolling the area near the 600 block of Bedell Avenue, and witnessed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, the arrest report states.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Bedell Avenue, the report states.
Officer Castillo conducted a traffic stop and the subjects inside the vehicle fled on foot, according to the report.
Rodriguez, whose address is listed at the 100 block of La Villita 1, was the first one to get arrested. He was arrested at 4:26 a.m. at the 800 block of Bedell Avenue, he was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third degree felony, the arrest report states.
Veliz, whose place of residence is listed at the 1200 block of Taini Street, was arrested at 4:34 a.m., also at the 800 block of Bedell Avenue, he was charged with evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor, the report states.
Ramirez, whose place of residence is listed at the 400 block of Magnolia Street, was arrested at 4:43 a.m. also at the 800 block of Bedell Avenue, he was charged with evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor, and with fleeing from a police officer, a Class B misdemeanor, the report states.
