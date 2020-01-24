Now that we’ve all taken our fill of cookies, pies and hopefully even vegetables over the holidays, and are still full of good intentions about healthy living, I’d like to continue our journey through our “simple living in these end-times.”
An old fashioned tip is to “eat slowly, masticate (chew) thoroughly, and drink in sips with very little fluid during meals. Liquids should be taken an hour after meals – then they assist digestion” (Farmer’s Almanac).
Our health is under siege from every direction: environmental toxins, poor soil, ultra-processed “food,” EMF (electro magnetic fields – phones/microwaves/WiFi routers/ carcinogens), government subsidized GMOs.
We need to educate ourselves, which has never been easier than now, with the internet – which unfortunately brings lots of electronic pollution into our lives… Then there’s 4G and 5G, and harmful glyphosate, carrageenan, Roundup and other pesticides (Chlopyrifos, etc) in our “food” that are banned elsewhere on our planet (ewg.org).
Fast food, which is high in salt and low in potassium, seems to be linked to depression. A website full of needed info is Mercola.com for those who are interested in this.
Reading all the ingredients is necessary, and one of the big no-no’s is MSG (monosodium glutamate) – a very addictive “spice” in chips and cereals, etc. with serious side-effects like irregular heartbeat, headaches, rashes and irritable bowel syndrome symptoms.
Powerful alternatives are seeds, nuts and dried-fruit. Hemp seeds are full of protein, magnesium, potassium, copper, zinc, phosphorus, iron, niacin, Vitamin D and B6 – the ultimate multi-vitamin…!
The big question has come up “how do we know if food is really organic or not?” Corporations are selling-out the meaning of organics, and a USDA stamp doesn’t mean everything either.
So, to support the real organic farmers, we have to draw a line in the sand. When chain stores still get their products from giant factory CAFO’S and sell it as “organic” when it’s not, then something is wrong.
Hydroponic, industrial produced vegetables and fruit are not really organic either, since they are grown without soil.
To find out the true meaning of “organic non-GMO”, a very helpful website is cornucopia.org, who produces scorecards for many products.
The power to improve our health is in our own hands – we vote with our fork!! Yes, it is more expensive, but cheaper than doctor – and funeral bills.
It’s like Mark Twain says “The difference between the right word and the almost right word is the difference between lightning and the lightning-bug.” Let’s take this serious: no real farms means no food means no future… When we read Chapter 11 of the Book of Numbers (O.T.) we learn how the cravings of meat were not exactly blessed: “the Lord smote the people with a very great plague.” Meat often has sodium nitrates or nitrites, unless it’s mentioned that it does not.
Prayer and moderation are essential with our meals! We live in a fallen world that often results in dis-ease. Manna, the perfect food God chose, was plant-based (Exodus ch.16, John 6:31).
“Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king’s meat, but pulse (lentils)” (Dan.1:5-16). And it did him and his friends good – physically, mentally and spiritually!
(To be continued)
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
