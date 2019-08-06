The Val Verde County Library hosted Matt Tardy and his stunt juggling performance. Tardy was presented Monday by the Friends of the Library and held two shows for the public.
Children enjoyed Tardy’s performance and watched him juggle a variety of items such as clubs and bean bags. He explained juggling is fun and a challenge when there are more objects compared to the amount of hands used.
“Once you introduce that third ball, that extra ball; once you have more objects than your hands then it becomes a lot more exciting,” Tardy said.
Tardy advised the audience all the stunts he performed should not be replicated at home. While he confirmed he does perform with flammable and sharp objects, he did not encourage children to begin juggling random objects around the house as he did not want them to get harmed.
“It’s really important to start small. You can’t be afraid to make mistakes, you got to go out there and try things that are difficult, but you also need to start small,” Tardy said.
He added anyone showing an interest in juggling should invest in bean bags. Tardy also suggested for children to try their hand at balancing half of a pool noodle.
“If you want to learn some circus art, balancing is great way to start … You can take a pool noodle, cut it in half, put it in your hand and watch the top,” Tardy said.
He added those who get really at balancing the pool noodle on their hand can test their balance by placing the same pool noodle on their chin. Tardy also exhibited his contortionist skills by fitting his body through a small metallic hoop and a tennis racket.
Tardy’s performance wrapped up the library’s summer events for this year. Other performances presented by the Friends of the Library included a reptile show and a strike, scrape and shake show this summer.
Tardy has performed on the shows CBS Sunday Morning and Inside Edition. He also performed at the White House on three separate occasions.
Tardy previously performed in Del Rio approximately three years ago according to Val Verde Young Adult Library Jaqueline Vazquez.
Children attended popular classes such as the Move Your Noodle and Lego Lab with Val Verde Children’s Librarian Reba Benavides and Vazquez.
