A Fort Worth man and a local woman were recently arrested in the city’s north side, after police officers conducted a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle the officers found controlled substances, and realized that the man had an outstanding arrest warrant.
Desiree Irene Alvirez, 30, a resident of the 100 bock of West Drive, and Porfirio Vargas, 30, whose place of residence is listed both at the 1000 block of Nelson Avenue and the 100 block of Harvey Drive, in Fort Worth, were arrested on April 3, at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Avenue E, at 7:33 p.m., police records state.
Police records state a Del Rio Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a green sports utility Subaru, and received a positive alert for narcotics from a U.S. Border Patrol agent.
The vehicle search produced 2.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and several pills, the arrest report states.
Alvirez was charged with the possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third degree felony, Vargas was served an arrest warrant on a local incident and was also charged with failure to identify with intent to give false information, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
