Thirty-seven projects received top honors during the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Regional Science Fair held Thursday afternoon.
Students represented all elementary schools within the district and presented different projects, depending on the category.
A total of 43 projects were set up for participants from kindergarten through second grade and 135 for students between third through fifth grade.
San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios applauded the participants for the amount of effort they put into the projects, and the teachers for encouraging their students to participate.
Each winner received their award from their respective school principal.
Anna Curtis presented a project “How Sugar Affects Yeast,” that she thought of one day after helping her mom, Amanda Curtis, make baked goods.
Anna worked on the project in December and had a lot of fun doing it with her mom, according to Anna.
Anna tied for third place in the Chemistry division with her project.
Similar to Anna, other students presented projects they prepared with the help of their parents.
A full roster of all the winners and project titles can be found online. Science Fair Winners K-2
Earth Science
1st - Mariah Sands “How Do Oil Spills Affect Sea Life?” Robert “Bobby” Barrera Elementary
2nd - Brandon Gloria “The Explosive Truth” Sacred Heart Elementary
3rd - Leomar Lopez and Delsy Gutierrez “Soluble Separation” Garfield Elementary
Life Science
1st - Logan Beattie “Does Camo Save Lives?” Buena Vista Elementary
2nd – Aubrey Menchaca “Is a Dog’s Mouth Really Cleaner than a Human?” Lamar Elementary
3rd – Elliot Jurado “Think Before You Drink” North Heights Elementary
Physical Science
1st – Martin Nowak “A Glowing Problem” Robert “Bobby” Barrera Elementary
2nd – Christian Rodriguez “Up, Up and Away” Lamar Elementary
3rd – Jesus Zavala “Going the Distance” Lamar Elementary
Science Fair Winners 3-5
Behavioral & Social Science
1st - Braylen Lowe “Sense of Smell” Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary
2nd - Justin Tripp & Jackson Tripp “Can Your Senses Play Tricks on You?” Robert “Bobby” Barrera Elementary
2nd – Mida Godley “Gender vs. Math” Robert “Bobby” Barrera Elementary
3rd – Natalie Alarcon & Camila Muniz “Does Color Affect Taste?” Lamar Elementary
Botany
1st – Gabriella Hessler “Water Temperature and Plant Growth” Sacred Heart Elementary
2nd – Sofia Galavis “Which Water is Better for Plants?” Buena Vista Elementary
3rd – Vicente Falcon “Growing, Growing, Gone!” Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary
Chemistry
1st – Mark Rodriguez “Candy PH” Buena Vista Elementary
2nd – Ayden Long “What Brands of Glue Holds Two Boards Together Best?” Robert “Bobby” Barrera Elementary
3rd – Kayden Caban “The Disinfector” Sacred Heart Elementary
3rd – Anna Curtis “How Sugar Affects Yeast” Lamar Elementary
Earth & Space Science
1st – Naila Torres “Can Plants Help Stop Erosion?” Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary
2nd – Angie Valadez & Nevaeh Aidana “Ocean Currents” Ruben Chavira Elementary
3rd – Nick Duran “The Solar System and Sun” Sacred Heart Elementary
3rd – Alexia Hernandez “Earth’s Temperature” Dr. Fermin Calderon Elementary
Environmental Science
1st – Marco Salas “Harnessing Hydro” Buena Vista Elementary
2nd – John Caban “Sodis” Sacred Heart Elementary
3rd – Ana Ugas “Acid Rain in the Forecast” Ruben Chavira Elementary
Medicine & Health Science
1st – Tristan Coronado “Think Twice About Your Disinfecting Wipes?” Buena Vista Elementary
2nd – Khloe Bower & Alannah Maliva “Bacteria Counters” Buena Vista Elementary
3rd – Romina Villarreal “Heart of Music” Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary
Physics
1st – Eric Martinez “Nerf Challenge” North Heights Elementary
1st – Ariadna Dominguez “Conductive & No Conductive Materials” Sacred Heart Elementary
2nd – Kelly Avendano “Household Items Conductors or Insulators” Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary
3rd – Ava Darden “Which Parachute Works Best?” Buena Vista Elementary
Zoology
1st – Sophia Scott “Hamster VS Hamster” Robert “Bobby” Barrera Elementary
2nd – Brielle Ledezma “Skunk Attack” Ruben Chavira Elementary
3rd – Lauryn Jimenez & Nayeli Martinez “Who Let the Dogs Out?” Robert “Bobby” Barrera Elementary
