A traffic accident left a woman dead Wednesday morning, on Spur 239 near the Del Rio Port of entry, the city of Del Rio announced.
An 85-year-old woman, according to the city, was struck by a vehicle at approximately 5:53 a.m.
Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the 2200 block of Spur 239 met with the driver of vehicle, and found the woman who did not show signs of life.
Val Verde Regional Medical Center responders were unable to revive the woman, the city said.
Del Rio Police Department detectives also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Hilda Lopez pronounced the woman dead.
As of press time the city of Del Rio did not release the names of the woman or the driver involved in this incident, the name of the woman, they said, will be released upon notification of the next of kin.
Also responding to the accident were crews with the Texas Department of Public Safety assisting with traffic.
The city said in a release that the investigation of this incident is active and further details will be released later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.