I left the story I was telling last week here:
“Fast forward four daughters, one son, and one divorce later to 1987. I needed money to keep going to college because my GI Bill had run out. So, I walked into the History Department chair’s office to ask about scholarships. The dean of social sciences happened to be there and asked me one question, ‘Can you type?’”
I was surprised at his question. It sounded like such a stereotypically male thing to ask. But I was happy that I could answer, “Yes!” Thus, I became a “work-study” student. That summer of 1987 introduced me to a whole new world just because I could type. There was a tantalizing new piece of equipment on the desk that I had never touched before – a desktop PC.
I spent all my free working hours discovering this miracle of technology with its 5¼ inch floppy disks, DOS operating system, and WordPerfect 5.0 software. I became the Social Science Departments WordPerfect guru because I had time to read the manual! After graduation from Cameron University in Lawton, Okla., with a BA in History in 1989, I became their part-time history department secretary.
Now remember, I never wanted to be a secretary. But that job put me in the right position to see the recruiting letter for a graduate assistantship in the Public History Master’s Degree Program at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. Everyone, including my new husband, said, “Go for it,” and I got it. Dr. Hendrickson needed a research assistant who could type – on a computer.
Two years later, with an MA in public history, I ended up in Kingsville as curator of programs at the John E. Conner Museum. Oh my goodness, they had Apple Macintosh computers! I had to learn a whole new computer operating system that was based on a graphical user interface. I fell in love with the Mac. Life was good in Kingsville, using my degree and office skills while developing my public presentation and writing skills – and typing on a Mac.
And then we moved to Del Rio in 1994. My husband had parlayed his two master’s degrees in political science and history into a job at Southwest Texas Junior College.
What was I going to do in Del Rio? The museum could not afford to hire me.
Ready to give up on using my degree in Del Rio, I filled out the paperwork to substitute teach.
Then on a Friday in late September 1994, I went to the Whitehead Memorial Museum to volunteer my services. That was when Director Lee Lincoln asked me the question, “Can you type?”
My answer and the rest of the story next week…
Willie Braudaway
