San Felipe Del Rio Consolidate Independent School District will address extended school closures next week, school officials said.
Public Information Officer Rene “Reno” Luna said the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees will address Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order to suspend classes until April 3 when they meet again this week.
The next time board members meet will be during a regular meeting on March 23. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and will be done via video conference, in accordance with Abbott’s authorization concerning suspension of certain open meeting law requirements for COVID-19 disaster.
The agenda does not specifically state the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees will discuss the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis. Previously on March 14, board members unanimously voted to suspend classes from March 16-27.
On Thursday, Abbott issued an executive order in which it is stated classes are suspended until April 3.
According to the meeting’s agenda, Del Rioans need to submit a request 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting, in order to be heard during the citizen’s comments portion if the meeting. Submissions need to be submitted at web_master@sfdr-cisd.org.
Del Rioans can view the meeting through the school district’s website at sfdr-cisd.org or their YouTube channel.
