The small building was on the main street and had been abandoned for years. One day as I passed by I noticed an old man painting the building. Later on it had windows, a door and a sign that said, “Donut Shop.”
On my next trip to that town I decided to stop in and see what was going on. There was not anyone inside but the old man, a few bakery goods and hot coffee. I ordered a donut and coffee.
As I was drinking my coffee, the old man came over and sat down at my table. He told that he was retired and it had been his dream ever since he was a little boy to make bakery goods. He said, “I like getting the flour on my hands and mixing the dough.”
He also said that he liked making pastry goods that people enjoyed.
That donut shop reminds me of something about God. God loves us very much and He wants to give us good things, (Psalm 103:5, Deuteronomy 6:10&11).
God has made those things available to us but we must be willing to go to Him to get them, (James 4:8, Hebrews 4:16).
The greatest good thing God has given to us is His Son, Jesus Christ, (John 3:16, Hebrews 7:25). We receive that gift by trusting in Jesus and what He did on the cross, (Hebrews 10:19-22).
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
