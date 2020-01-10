The Del Rio High School robotics team is discussing the impact of volunteering for the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science Technology, also known as FIRST, competition, which will be held at Del Rio High School on Mar. 6-8.
Team 4063, also known as the “Bunnies” and TrikZr4KidZ, will once again invite teams from across the state of Texas and from surrounding states, while defending home territory. Yet, the event cannot be considered a success without the help of volunteers, according to the team.
Last year’s event involved the help of over 100 volunteers. This year’s game may require more volunteers, according to the team.
“The event can’t run without volunteers. We’ve heard several great stories from other people last year,” Team 4063 Head Coach Lauren Cardenas said.The game and field for the 2020 season were revealed on Saturday during a kickoff event online. “It seems like a much more complicated field to set up. I think it would take a few more volunteers to set it up and have that ready to go,” Team 4063 Scouting Captain Ruben Flores said.
The Bunnies cannot bring in 100 volunteers from out of town for the competition, thus in order to keep the event running, they are seeking a core of people willing to come out and make the event successful, coach Lauren Cardenas said.
“Volunteers don’t need technical experience, if they do have technical experience, that’s great. When it’s a successful event people come back. Last year was certainly successful and we want to make this year successful,” Cardenas said.
Last year, Del Rioans including Skillets General Manager Eddie Amezcua, Jr. and Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano volunteered for the event.
“Volunteering for this event was one of the experiences that I will remember for the rest of my life. Being a part of this event and seeing what the kids can do and achieve was exceptional,” Amezcua said.
Lozano shared a similar sentiment as Amezcua and addressed how the competition showcases local students. “The robotics competition is a great opportunity to showcase the amazingly talented students at Del Rio High School. Last year was a lot of fun being able to kick off the various stages in the competition,” Lozano said.
The team work and knowledge was contagious, leaving volunteers like Amezcua in awe at the level of support the competitors gave each other. “This is an event that everyone needs to be a part of; to experience this for themselves. The people putting the event together, the volunteers and all the kids working together make this event memorable,” Amezcua said.
Lozano is already looking forward to this year’s competition.
People have approached robotics coach Lauren Cardenas and asked her if the competition is similar to Battle Bots or Legos. “Nobody ever knows it’s something in between the two. So just showing up to the event is a big step for people to see what it is,” Cardenas said.
“Not only does it (the robotics competition) encourage the community, but it also helps the community economically. All these teams are coming into Del Rio, and they’re spending money at our hotels and our local businesses; the money is going back to the community,” Team 4063 Safety Captain Clarissa Gonzalez said.
“Don’t be intimidated to sign up at team4063.com … everyone can bring in something to contribute whether it’s customer service skills, speaking skills or technical skills,” Cardenas said.
Anyone interested in volunteering is prepared ahead of time, according to Cardenas.
The competition allows the community to see how FIRST makes an impact on the lives of the students, according to scouting captain Ruben Flores.
“It (the competition) gets the community encouraged about STEM and robotics related activities.” Flores said.
Del Rioans interested in volunteering can register online at team4063.com and choose where they would feel more comfortable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.