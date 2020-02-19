A Del Rio man who was carrying a car stereo system in a dark area on North Main Street was recently arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention by Del Rio Police Department officers.
Timothy Dwaine Livingstone, 42, whose place of residence is listed on Michelle Drive, was arrested on Feb. 9, at 9:36 p.m. after Del Rio Police Department observed a suspicious man walking in a poorly lit area on North Main Street near Fletcher Drive, an arrest report states.
Livingstone was carrying a full car stereo, speakers and wiring; officers stepped out of the vehicle and tried to detain him for further investigation, but Livingston fled on foot, the report states.
The officers found Livingston later and arrested him, charging him with evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor. He was transported to the police station for booking and processing, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.