Fake News – the deliberate dissemination of falsehoods posing as legitimate news items – is on everyone’s lips these days, but there has been precious little comment from admitted Fake Newsmen.
I’m here today to fill that void. Fact is, I’m a pretty fair hand at putting out Fake News. Let me explain.
In an earlier incarnation, I labored as a reporter, as an editor and even as a publisher of daily newspapers in Laredo, Texas, most notably the Laredo Times. When I started working there in the mid 1970s, The Times was approaching 100 years of continuous publication – and it looked it. Stodgy is too kind a word to describe the paper at that time. To modern sensibilities, it was nearly unreadable in form and content.
When I rose to the position of editor, and with the blessings of a like-minded publisher, I determined to change all that, and to give the paper a more contemporary face.
You have to remember, those were the days of Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live, the Watergate scandal, Woodward and Bernstein, the National Lampoon, Animal House and the National Enquirer.
Hence, inevitably, the Laredo Times’ April Fool’s Day edition.
The entire newsroom – by then mostly youngsters full of energy and nerve – gleefully pitched in to produce a front page the likes of which that dusty, old town on the banks of the Rio Grande had never seen.
The lead graphic above the fold was a three-column color photograph of a flying saucer crashing into the top of the Hotel Hamilton, the Laredo landmark on Jarvis Plaza downtown.
Below the fold, a lengthy feature story detailed the catastrophic failure of the nacho crop that year, and the likely grim ramifications for the restaurant industry. The story was accompanied by a color photo of a spindly nacho plant, with shriveled nachos falling to the ground.
But the real stunner was the banner headline. In 90 point bold type it screamed:
PESO RETURNS TO 12.5 TO $1
To grasp the full import of that headline, you have to remember that beginning in 1976, the border economy had been whipsawed by successive devaluations of the peso against the dollar. Retail sales to Mexican nationals, upon which the city’s fortunes were built, were steadily dwindling as the purchasing power of the peso faded.
At the time of the April Fool’s Day edition, the peso was trading at about 80 to 1, and weakening by the day. A return to the 1976 exchange rate would have meant automatic wealth for border residents, especially those whose life savings were invested in Mexican banks and denominated in pesos. It meant a rebirth of hope for people who had been repeatedly beaten down.
Sadly, that’s where we Fake Newsmen failed.
Although the fake front page was emblazoned with an APRIL FOOL’S DAY tab in bold, red letters across one corner, and despite the obvious improbability of every news item on the page, it was taken at face value by a small, but nonetheless important, segment of our readers.
To be sure, they believed it because they so desperately wanted it to be true. I later heard numerous accounts of elders excitedly calling their children with the news “Hija, we’re rich again!” For them, the April Fool’s Day headline was a cruel reminder of their loss.
But more importantly, readers believed that headline because it was in The Laredo Times, and they had nearly a century of accumulated trust built into that institution.
That one Fake News edition, no matter how light-hearted its intention, shook that foundation of trust in the printed word. Once lost, that trust was never to return.
That’s the fundamental problem with Fake News, regardless of its intent.
It’s not that people will believe anything they read. It’s that eventually, they will believe nothing they read.
At that point, we’re all lost.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Jan. 20 – Penguin Awareness Day. 23rd - National Pie Day (the real pie day, not the pi day.) Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
