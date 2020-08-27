While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delayed or halted many celebratory occasions for the year, the Val Verde County Courthouse continues to serve Del Rioans devoting their lives to one another through alternative methods in order complete legal paperwork.
Val Verde County Clerk Generosa “Janie” Ramon explained the courthouse has established an online application for marriage licenses, available through the county’s website valverdecounty.texas.gov.
The online application includes emailing the completed form and additional documents to the courthouse.
Once the application is completed, the couple is put on a waiting list for an available appointment. At most, two couples are scheduled to appear at the courthouse for the oath, Ramon said, adding one couple appears in the morning and the other in the afternoon.
Couples on the waiting list are called for an available appointment based on how long they have been waiting, Ramon said. As an example, Ramon said if a couple filled out the application today they would be put at the bottom of the waiting list as there are three couples ahead of them.
Ramon added the courthouse is working on making registered marriage licenses available online pretty soon, with hopes to have that ready within a month. Currently registered marriage licenses are being scanned and an online index is being created for them.
In March there was an increase in marriage license applications, Ramon said, adding the amount of applications recently decreased to a “normal number.”
Currently there are nine completed marriage applications, with one of those as pending to take the oath, Ramon said. In March a total of 29 marriage applications were filed, followed by 28 marriage applications in May, and 12 marriage applications in July.
Providing the steps for the marriage application online has also decreased the wait time at the courthouse, Ramon said. Previously, couples would wait between 30-45 minutes whereas with the online application couples only wait 15 minutes.
The couples will be scheduled for items that require their presence, such as taking the oath. The marriage license does have a waiting period of 72 hours before a copy can be picked up, and the military does offer a waiver for a military member and their spouse to receive the marriage certificate at an earlier time, Ramon said.
