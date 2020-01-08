A Del Rio man attempting to enter into the United States through the Del Rio Port of Entry under the influence is facing charges of driving while intoxicated with an open container, police records state.
Felipe Gallegos Ortiz, 57, who has his place of residence listed on Elder Street, on the city’s west side, was arrested on Dec. 29 at 10:11 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense, at the Del Rio Port of Entry, 3140 Spur 239, records state.
On that date Del Rio Police Department Officer Joseph Toro was dispatched to the port of entry for an intoxicated man who had been detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, the incident report states.
Upon arrival the driver was identified as Ortiz, and a customs agent provided police officers with a voluntary statement, records state.
Ortiz was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense with an open container, a Class A misdemeanor, he was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
