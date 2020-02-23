As if I needed something else to worry about, I just found out from reading Dilbert that the cyber world is manipulating my behavior through things called Machine Learning and Search Engine Optimization.
Don’t be surprised by the Dilbert reference. Virtually all of my understanding of the real world comes from three sources. a) comic strips like Dilbert, b) Monty Python sketches or c) Seinfeld episodes. Mind you, I’m talking about understanding, as opposed to knowledge. Most of my knowledge comes from my studies at the University of Virginia, and has done me no good whatsoever. (I take that back. Thanks to my liberal arts education, I can work crossword puzzles like a boss, and Trivial Pursuit opponents tremble at my approach. Apart from that - Zilch.)
But back to the unseen forces that are intent on running my life.
I mentioned in an earlier column that I’ve noticed how my computer anticipates what I’m going to do. For instance, if I intend to Google the latest Doonesbury strip, all I have to do is enter the first two letters – DO – and a pull down appears with Doonesbury at the top. Apparently, I have Googled Doonesbury so often, my machine has learned my habits. By itself, that is not especially worrisome, but coupled with search engine optimization (SEO), it becomes downright ominous.
What is SEO? Without getting all ones and zeroes on you, I can best explain it as a way of picking your brain for profit.
Every time you use a search engine – Google, Yahoo, Ask Jeeves, Alta Vista, Lycos, Bing - there are dozens of them – to gather some sort of information from the Internet, the questions you ask along with your computer’s identity are stored and analyzed by the search engine. Suddenly, as if by magic, ads and solicitations that are tangentially associated with your interest appear on the margins if every page you view.
Let’s say you’re curious about the major exports of the Dominican Republic, and you search the Internet for an answer. From that instant forward, you can expect to get ads from Carnival Cruise Lines, Chiquita Bananas, Sandals resort, medical marijuana vendors, offshore banks, sun tan lotions, the Cane Sugar Protective Association, and penis/breast enlargement scams. (That last one you get no matter what you do.
They’re the Internet equivalent of flies.)
Are you with me so far? We’ve got computers that learn our habits and search engines that keep track of our interests, and now they’re talking to each other – all the time.
Still feeling all safe and secure? Still untroubled by where this is going? Stay tuned.
One word. Drones.
Recently, we learned that our elected officials can decide which suspected terrorists anywhere in the world can be targeted by an American drone and instantly struck dead by a sophisticated array of American munitions. President Obama authorized 1,878 such strikes; President Trump 2,243 through the end of last year.
Apparently, everyone is okay with that. Me? I’m not so sure, and I’ll tell you why. I have a little history with drones.
Remember the unpleasantness in Southeast Asia about 50 years ago? Sure you do – it was in all the papers. No? Well, Google it, and you’ll learn that the U.S. Air Force started using drones to take photos of the most heavily defended targets in North Vietnam, rather than risk a plane (namely, a Phantom II) and a pilot (namely, me) to do the same thing. I approved of the idea - wholeheartedly.
Since I literally had “some skin in the game,” I made it my business to learn as much as I could about these drones. I sought out the pilots who “flew” the drones by remote control from the safety of a C-130 aircraft circling high over the Gulf of Tonkin.
To a man, these drone jockeys gave me the same report. Theory – A plus, Practice – D minus.
If they could get the drone to launch successfully from the C-130 – always an iffy proposition – they had about a 50-50 chance of gaining remote control of the drone’s onboard computer before the damn thing just rolled inverted and splooshed into the sea.)
Of the half that actually reacted to their commands, only a handful homed in on the target. The rest just did what they damn well pleased, wandering over the countryside and taking in the scenery in an impromptu tourist jaunt until they ran out of gas.
“It was as if they had a mind of their own,” the pilots told me. “You had a feeling they knew what you wanted them to do, but they had other ideas.”
Right.
To review, 1) we have Machine Learning, 2) Search Engine Optimization and 3) unmanned aircraft with a license to kill and a mind of their own – all in the same place and time. We have hit the trifecta of laying the predicate for unintended consequences. The question we have to ask ourselves at this point is – are those consequences really unintended if they can be foreseen so clearly?
To quote the great novelist Joseph Heller – “Just because you’re paranoid, doesn’t mean they’re not after you.”
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Feb. 23 - International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day; 24th – National Tortilla Chip Day; 26th - Tell A Fairy Tale Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
