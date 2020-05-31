ACUÑA, México – Con la reactivación económica que se anunció en el estado, la vida turística que predominaba en la frontera antes de la pandemia se reactivará, aseguró el Director de la Oficina de Convenciones y Visitantes, Fernando Berain Villarreal.
Dijo que se espera una reactivación con la apertura de centros nocturnos, bares y cantinas además de la ocupación hotelera, que fue uno de los sectores más golpeados por la contingencia sanitaria.
El director de la Oficina de Convenciones y Visitantes destacó que de 574 cuartos/noche de hotel existentes en Acuña, solo hubo ocupación mínima.
“Durante el mes de abril se registró una ocupación del 12 por ciento, la más baja en la historia hotelera de Acuña”, dijo.
“Los hoteleros de Acuña resistieron aun y cuando en muchas ocasiones tuvieron intención de cerrar”, señaló.
Dijo que para paliar la crisis redujeron personal y horarios de sus restaurantes y deshabilitaron un 75 por ciento del inmueble para rentar solo el 25 por ciento de sus cuartos.
“Hoy con el anuncio de que se reactiva la economía en la región, hay confianza de que poco a poco todo vuelva a la normalidad”, indicó.
Destacó que varios eventos que son emblemáticos de Acuña y que se desarrollan a lo largo del año y que por la pandemia se suspendieron en este 2020, también volverán, lo que seguramente atraerá el turismo nacional e internacional.
La reapertura de la Presa La Amistad para la recreación familiar volverá a ser un atractivo para miles de visitantes, sobre todo los fines de semana como era una costumbre, auguró Berain Villarreal.
Todo esto generará una importante derrama económica, que aunque tardará tiempo para normalizarse, por fin se empezará a vislumbrar un mejor panorama para los hoteleros y restauranteros de la localidad.
Hotel sector one of the hardest hit
ACUÑA, Mexico – With the announcement of the economic reactivation in the state, the tourism that prevailed in Acuña before the pandemic will be back, Conventions and Visitors Office Director Fernando Berain Villarreal said.
He said a reactivation is expected with the opening of nightclubs, bars and cantinas, in addition to hotel occupancy, which was one of the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 health contingency.
The director of the Convention and Visitors Office said there was minimal occupancy for the 574 hotel rooms per night in Acuña.
“During the month of April, an occupancy rate of 12 percent was recorded, the lowest in Acuña’s hotel history,” he said.
“The hoteliers of Acuña resisted even though they were close to shutting down,” he said.
He said to navigate the crisis they cut staff and hours in restaurants, and disabled 75 percent of the property, to rent out only 25 percent of the rooms.
“Today, with the announcement that the economy is reactivating in the region, there is confidence that little by little everything will return to normal,” he said.
He said that several landmark events that are emblematic to Acuña had to be suspended, but they will be returning and attracting national and international tourism.
The reopening of Lake Amistad for family recreation will once again be an attraction for thousands of visitors, especially on weekends Berain said.
All this will generate significant revenue, which although it will take time to normalize, will begin to bring a more positive picture for local hoteliers and restaurateurs.
