After serving three terms in one of the few congressional swing districts in the country, U.S. Representative Will Hurd (R-23rd District of Texas) announced Thursday he will not be seeking re-election in 2020.
The Republican, who was elected to three consecutive terms winning each time by a narrow margin, said in a message that he has decided to serve in a different way.
“Just like I left a career in the CIA to serve the intelligence community in a different way, I will leave Congress at the end of my term to help our country in a different way,” Hurd announced.
“I leave knowing that I have helped make our country safer and moved cybersecurity to the forefront of the conversation.”
Hurd was first elected to Congress in 2014, after defeating Francisco Canseco and Robert Lowry in the Republican primary. He faced the Democratic incumbent Pete Gallego and Libertarian Ruben Corvalan in the general election before serving his first term. Hurd ended up with 49.8 percent of the votes closely followed by Gallego with 47.7 percent.
The Republican was re-elected in 2016 after being challenged in the Republican primary by William Peterson. The same three contenders of the prior general election lined up for the second time, with Hurd taking the lead over Gallego by 1.3 percent of the votes, or just over 3,000 votes.
In 2018 Hurd defeated Republican challenger Alma Arredondo-Lynch in the primary election and narrowly won the general election to Democratic candidate Gina Ortiz-Jones by 49.2 percent to 48.7 percent of the votes or just under 1,000 votes.
“The nexus of solving our AI (artificial intelligence) and cyber problems is happening mostly outside of Congress and that’s where I want to be. I am not leaving politics. I plan to travel the country helping good folks get elected and I am not ruling out any future political run,” Hurd said in a statement.
He said over the last five years “we have had a ton of success politically and through the legislative process.”
He said his decision was not made lightly and thanked the constituents’ support every step of the way.
“You don’t have to be defeated or dead to leave Congress. We achieved so much in such a short time period and I am very proud of our team and you,” he said.
Hurd’s announcement changes the political scene, leaving two Republican candidates who have already announced their intentions to run for office a clearer path to the GOP ticket. Those announcing earlier this year are Alma Arredondo-Lynch and Raul Reyes.
On the Democratic side the only candidate who has publicly announced her intention to run for office is Gina Ortiz-Jones.
Filing for the congressional race will be taking place until later this year. Hurd’s congressional seat will be up for election in November 2020, his current term will expire in January 2021.
