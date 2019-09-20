This sounds repetitive, but it’s that time of year again.
Monday marked the 23rd anniversary of my first year with the Del Rio News-Herald. Nearly all of those folks who were employed with the company then are gone, and some of them have gone on to the spirit world, but I learned a little something from them and everyone else I called a co-worker for these past two decades.
People ask me what the biggest differences between then and now are and to be honest there aren’t a lot of differences. The biggest difference is the rise of the internet and the now blurred line between the public and the media.
In the old days, if you had a complaint about how things were done at the newspaper you either wrote a letter to the editor or you called in your complaint. Sometimes you called the publisher or the editor to vent and sometimes you called into a third phone line – Sound Off. It was connected to a phone no one answered but featured a voicemail we’d be tasked with checking every day to ensure we didn’t ignore the complaints.
You could leave a message anonymously and as long as you followed the rules – no accusations of crimes, no personal attacks – your message was printed in the paper.
Now we have social media and not too much has changed.
The bad news is that people now have the belief they can say whatever they want and escape any repercussion. Sometimes they even manage to find people to agree with them no matter how outlandish the claim or rude the comment.
The good news is that the internet has also given birth to a whole community full of reporters or tipsters. People still have a yearning to learn the truth but aren’t sure how to go about it. So they send out messages and soon have the information they seek.
People also ask me if I still enjoy what I do. Honestly I can say yes. I’ve met so many great people and watched a lot of young people turn into successful leaders not just in our community, but around this great nation of ours. I’ve told thousands of stories, won a couple of awards along the way, and made some good friends who make even the worst days seem like sunshine on a cloudy day.
Eventually the end will come for me like it does for everyone working. It may be my own hand or it may be a sign of the times, but I’m no hurry to change careers any time soon. So for all the people who have taken the time to read my work all of these years, I say “thank you” and I am truly grateful to be a small part of your everyday routine.
For those of you don’t read me or still think I write just about pro wrestling, and trust me they do exist, I still say “thank you” because no one ever got better by doing just good things. You always learn more from failure than success.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.