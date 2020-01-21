Projects at the city’s landfill will keep the facility running “well into the next decade,” city administrators say.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook gave Del Rio City Council members a briefing on projects at the city landfill during a council work session on Tuesday. Cook said the presentation was prepared by the city’s consultants for the projects, the San Antonio firm of CP&Y.
Cook began his review by going over the planned vertical expansion of sections of the landfill he had discussed with the council during previous meetings.
“We’ve been dealing with Cells #3 and #4. You recall several discussions in the past about the overage in Cells #3 and #4 and the vertical expansion that we’ve hired CP&Y to get temporarily allowed and then permanently allowed by TCEQ. They’re in the process of doing that right now,” he added.
Cook reminded the council, “There’s 200,000 cubic yards of waste that was overfilled. We would have to put 25,000 cubic yards of that into Cell #5, which, of course, fills it up quicker, and the impact of that to Cell #5, is that without the vertical expansion, we only have a little more than a year of life expectancy in Cell #5, though about six months ago, we talked about the vertical expansion of Cells #3 and #4.
“Now, we want to, also at the same time, vertically expand Cells #5 and #6. In the case of Cell #5, that extends its life from one year to three-and-a-half years. That was the recommendation of CP&Y last month. They’re willing to do the two forms to do this at no additional cost because they’re already doing all of the process for Cells #3 and #4, so, for no additional cost to us, we get this additional two-and-a-half years of life in Cell #5,” Cook said.
Cook next moved to the planned 75-acre expansion of the landfill.
“That’s an area to the north and west of the current landfill that was deeded to the city back in October 2003. We have about six years of work to prepare that site as our next landfill; two years of permit requirements, surveys and environmental studies, principally, and two to four years of permit applications, which is a lot of design work and coordination with TCEQ to receive the permits to operate the landfill,” Cook said.
Cook recommended the city immediately start the four- to six-year process of permitting the 75 acres as the landfill expansion site.
“We will issue that request for qualifications, plan to post it in the newspaper on Sunday, the 26th, and we’ll get qualification packages on the 13th of February, and we’ll select somebody later that month. They’ll prepare a proposal, and we’ll negotiate that, and I’ll bring that back to you with dollar amounts and contract terms in March,” Cook said.
He also spoke about the progress being made on the design of Cell #6, which will be the next cell to open at the existing landfill.
“CP&Y is doing that. It’s basically six months of design, six months of construction and six months of permitting. The design has started. The survey was completed last week, so the rest of the month and into the first days of February, we’ll be receiving the 35 percent design, and we’ll continue to review that through the final completion of the design. Construction will be in summer to early January (2021), so we’ll be coming to you before that for some sort of bidding with construction contractors, with the hope of awarding (the construction contract) in July,” Cook said.
“Six months of construction, and then after that, six months of permitting with TCEQ, putting all the bells and whistles on it. Before the time Cell #6 is finished, Cell #5 is filling up. Before the vertical expansion, that was going to be a very close exchange. Now, we’ve got a year or more float in the schedule, so if January 2021 becomes even March or April, or even June or July, not to worry. Cell #5 won’t fill up that quickly,” he added.
City Manager Matt Wojnowski asked Cook to review the funding the city has on hand for the planned landfill projects.
“We had already funded $400,000 and some change to do the vertical expansions of Cells #3 and #4, and we’re getting the vertical expansions of Cells #5 and #6, basically for free. This RFQ for the 75 acres will be an expense, probably about the same amount or perhaps more, because of the length of time it takes to do these kinds of designs. We can divide that up any way we need to, budgetarily. We’ve talked about the CO (certificate of obligation) we have this year for all things landfill of $2 million.
“One million of that $2 million was for the closure of Cell #5, which now has been pushed two or three years later, so perhaps that money can fund the engineering and permitting of the 75 acres and maybe a follow-on CO would close Cell #5 in the appropriate year,” Cook replied.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked Cook about the purchase of equipment for the landfill he had spoken about to the council during a previous meeting.
“It was a brush truck, the trucks that go around and pick up tree limbs on the side of the street,” Cook said.
“So how would that play in here? Is there still a possibility of doing that?” Salgado asked.
“Yes, there is. We also talked about buying our own chipper, because once a year or twice a year, we farm that out to a guy that brings his chipper in for about $50,000 a pop and chips all of the tree branches we’ve collected. If we had our own machine, which is a couple hundred thousand dollars, we can do it anytime we want,” Cook said.
“One other question: The 75 acres that we’re looking at right now for (after) Cell #6, we’re okay as far as the land?” Salgado asked.
“We own it. This effort is to get it permitted and approved by TCEQ,” Cook said.
“But we do have the land for future expansion beyond 2031 or whatever?” Salgado asked.
“My guess is that the 75 acres is probably four cells, depending on how you lay it out, as opposed to six, of about 15 acres each, which the six we have now are about that, so it takes us well into the next decade, certainly,” Cook said.
“I just don’t want the city to get caught, where after Cell #6, we have to go hunting for land,” the councilwoman said.
“No, no. We’ll have to do that with the next 75 acres,” Cook said.
“So, right now, Cells #1 and #2 are done. Cells #3 and #4 are full, and we’re using Cell #5 right now and we need to build Cell #6. Then we’re going to go on to the 75 acres,” Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. said.
“Precisely,” Cook replied.
“And we have the money for Cell #6, you said?” Carranza asked.
“I think we do, unless we get surprised with construction costs or the closure costs of Cell #5, I think we’re good with the $2 million,” Cook replied.
He said if the six-year design and permitting process for the additional 75 acres is more expensive than estimated, then “some 2021 or 2022 CO might have to do either the closure of Cell #5 or some piece of the permitting and design work for the 75
