A Del Rio man was recently arrested and charged with assault and interfering with an emergency call, following an incident occurring in the city’s north side.
Nicholas Travers Horton, 38, whose place of residence is listed at the 700 block of East 14th Street, was arrested on June 18 and charged with assault causes bodily injury to a family member, a Class A misdemeanor, and with interfering with an emergency request for assistance, also a Class A misdemeanor, police records show.
