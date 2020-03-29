En medio de la emergencia declarada a nivel nacional e internacional por la aparición de la enfermedad conocida como novel coronavirus o COVID-19, la consejera presidenta del Instituto Electoral de Coahuila reveló que las autoridades electorales no tienen facultades jurídicas para cancelar o postergar la elección programada para el 7 de junio.
Gabriela María de León Farías, Consejera Presidenta del Instituto Electoral de Coahuila, manifestó en un comunicado difundido el miércoles que uno de los temas que reiteradamente se le han hecho llegar, es sobre la posible cancelación o postergación de la elección.
Los coahuilenses acudirán a las urnas ese día para elegir a un total de 16 diputados locales y nueve más de representación proporcional.
“La respuesta es clara, nosotros no tenemos facultades para hacer eso (cancelar or suspender la elección) y estamos atentos para hacer lo que nos indiquen las autoridades sanitarias, quienes sí tendrían facultades es la Comisión Nacional de Salubridad, quienes están evaluando constantemente el tema de la contingencia sanitaria derivada del COVID-19”, dijo De León.
Agregó que el instituto está siendo informado de lo que está sucediendo y de la evolución de la emergencia, y es por ello que el Instituto Electoral de Coahuila no puede en estos momentos declarar la cancelación o aplazamiento de la jornada electoral.
“El Instituto Electoral de Coahuila continúa con sus trabajos ordinarios, el día de ayer (martes) se reunió la comisión del seguimiento del proceso electoral 2020, el día de hoy además se tendrá la reunión de la junta general ejecutiva”, indicó.
La funcionaria dijo que se han tenido reuniones con directores, con la Secretaría Ejecutiva, y con todo el personal del Instituto Electoral de Coahuila que está todavía trabajando en la preparación de la jornada electoral de próximo 7 de junio.
“Otra de las preguntas que amablemente me hicieron llegar es con relación al observatorio de participación política de las mujeres en el estado, comentarles que se tenía programada la instalación de éste observatorio el pasado día 23 de marzo, sin embargo, siguiendo las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias, determinamos postergar su instalación”, dijo la entrevistada.
Agregó que más información relacionada con la participación política de las mujeres en el estado está disponible en la página: www.observatoriomujerescoah.com, donde se pueden consultar estadísticas históricas, videos, información con relación a la violencia política por razón de género, y más.
Dijo también que el Instituto Electoral de Coahuila ha puesto a disposición del público material didáctico tanto para niños como para adultos, el cual es una buena oportunidad para aprender sobre elecciones, especialmente durante esta época de sana distancia.
Para los pequeños y pequeñas, dijo que el libro “Explorando la Democracia”, es un cuento infantil y está en la versión descargable en la página www.iec.org.mx, además de ser un cuento que habla sobre elecciones y democracia, también trae actividades interactivas para las y los niños, crucigramas, sopa de letras, etc.
“Y para los no tan niños, ponemos a su disposición los videos de la urna, el programa de radio y televisión del Instituto Electoral de Coahuila, todas las emisiones las pueden encontrar en nuestro canal de Youtube que se llama ‘La Urna, programa Radiofónico del IEC’, y también a través de nuestras redes sociales. Así es que en esta época de sana distancia es una buena oportunidad para que todos y todas en casa aprendamos sobre democracia y elecciones.”
De León reconoció el trabajo de los comunicadores que hacen llegar información al público, y dijo que mediante estos comunicados se continuará informando a la ciudadanía durante la emergencia de salud por el novel coronavirus o COVID-19.
Upcoming election still scheduled
In the midst of the international and state emergency due to the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19, the Electoral Institute of Coahuila board chair said election officials do not have legal jurisdiction to cancel or postpone the upcoming June 7 election.
Gabriela María de León Farías, Electoral Institute of Coahuila board chair, said in a statement released Wednesday that one of the issues repeatedly raised to her is the possibility of canceling or postponing the election.
The state of Coahuila house of representatives will be renovated in its entirety after the June 7 election. Voters will be electing 16 state representatives and nine proportional representation representatives that date.
“The answer is clear, we do not have the jurisdiction to do that (cancelling or postponing the election) we remain vigilant to do what health authorities tell us to do, the National Health Commission would have the authority to do that, they are constantly evaluating the COVID-19 emergency,” De León said.
She said the institute is being updated on the emergency, and reiterated the Electoral Institute of Coahuila cannot currently declare the cancellation or postponement of election day.
“The Electoral Institute of Coahuila continues to work, yesterday (Tuesday) the 2020 election monitoring commission met, today we will have a meeting with the executive board,” she said.
De León said they’ve had meetings with directors, with the Executive Secretariat, and with all the personnel of the Electoral Institute of Coahuila, who are still working on the preparation for the June 7 election.
“Another question often sent to me is regarding the observatory for the political participation of women, the observatory was scheduled to be up and running on March 23, however, following recommendations by health authorities, we determined to postpone its installation,” she said.
De León said more information pertaining women’s political participation is available online, at www.observatoriomujerescoah.com, where historical statistics, videos, information regarding gender-based political violence, and more are available.
She also said the Electoral Institute of Coahuila has made didactic material publicly available for both children and adults, and that now is a good opportunity to learn about elections, especially during this time of social distancing.
For children, she said the book “Explorando La Democracia” (Exploring Democracy) is a children’s story, and is downloadable at www.iec.org.mx. In addition to being a story that talks about elections and democracy, it also has interactive activities for children, crossword puzzles, alphabet soup, etc.
“And for the not-so-young, we make election related videos available, the radio and television show of the Electoral Institute of Coahuila, all the broadcasts can be found on our YouTube channel ‘La Urna, Programa Radiofónico del IEC’ (The ballot box, IEC’s radio show), and also on our social networks. So, this time of social distancing, it is a good opportunity for everyone at home to learn about democracy and elections.”
De León thanked the efforts of all reporters and news media who are communicating information to the public, and said that through these releases the public will continue to be updated during the health emergency due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
