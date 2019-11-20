U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station seized 18.65 pounds of methamphetamine at the U.S. Highway 57 immigration checkpoint and arrested a Mexican national on Sunday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
“This seizure highlights the important role our checkpoints play in keeping dangerous drugs from being smuggled further in to the United States,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “Our agents continue to work hard to ensure our communities are safe.”
Border Patrol agents assigned to the immigration checkpoint, arrested a 50-year-old Mexican national with 18.65 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $89,040 hidden within his vehicle. The man and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the agency said.
To report suspicious activity call the Del Rio Sector’s toll free number at 1-866-511-8727.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.