New renovation plans are in store for Buena Vista Elementary and Del Rio Freshman School.
The renovation plan for Buena Vista, which was announced at the regular meeting of the San Felipe Del Rio CISD’s Board of Trustees Monday night, will consist of a new driveway that will double as a fire lane, according to Les Hayenga, the district’s chief operations officer.
The driveway would be developed behind the lots on Horseshoe Bend and will connect with Amistad Boulevard. The renovation is planned to begin during the summer.
San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board President Raymond P. Meza asked if the driveway would affect the “moat” that was created around the campus.
The driveway would not affect the moat, as the concrete will have access points for run-off water, according to Hayenga’s presentation.
The freshman school’s restrooms and its life skills unit will also undergo renovation.
The English and Language Arts building, also known as building B, at the freshman campus will receive new staff restrooms and three additional stalls in the student female restrooms. Work on the restrooms is scheduled to begin in the summer and be completed by August 2020.
The restrooms will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as the current ones are not ADA compliant, according to Hayenga.
The life skills unit renovation project was addressed and more information will be provided to board members during an upcoming operations workshop.
“We’ve been going back and forth with the architect, making some adjustments in some of that,” Hayenga said.
“We started (this project) with a budget of half a million dollars and the architect designed a beautiful building, but we can’t afford it with the money we’ve allotted. Construction costs alone were as high as $1.2 million,” San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios said.
A definitive answer will be provided to board members at the next board meeting, according to Rios.
Current projects including the additional driveway at Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary and the cafeteria at Del Rio High School were also discussed during Monday’s meeting.
The driveway project at Lonnie Green is considered substantially complete at this point, according to Hayenga.
Hayenga added the driveway will have a canopy connecting from the drop off area to the school building, and construction will begin during the summer.
A presentation by ERO Architects featured a new acoustical treatment for the high school’s cafeteria ceiling, new lighting, a new sprinkler system and more.
The plan is to have the majority of that completed by the end of the summer, according to Hayenga.
The 800 and 900 wings at the high school are on track and expected to be completed by March, according to Hayenga. Currently, network cabling, hallway lighting and HVAC installation are in progress.
