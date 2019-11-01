The Amistad National Recreation Area Archaeology Fair, held in conjunction with the Whitehead Memorial Museum, will be taking place this Friday and Saturday at the museum, 1308 South Main St., Del Rio.
Friday’s activities for the 18th annual fair will be for fourth graders only, while on Saturday the exhibits will be open to the public.
The fair, which allows children and adults alike to experience living history, will charge an entry fee on Saturday.
The entry for Del Rio, Brackettville and Comstock fourth grade students will be free-of-charge on Friday, and students will be able to return Saturday at no cost with their participation buttons.
This year the fair will feature a blacksmith, flint knapping, the Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers, the Texas Camel Corps, Traylor Livery and many others from around the state of Texas.
Other hands-on stations will be set up and run by local volunteers and Amistad National Recreation Area employees such as how to start a fire with sticks, a wool carding and spinning, corn grinding, washboards, rock art painting and rabbit sticks.
