The number of COVID-19 cases among school aged students has reached 24 since Sept. 21, the first day of in-person classes, a report released Tuesday by the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District states.
For last week only, the school district confirmed 13 total cases, eight students and five staff members. The data also showed most sources of infection came from off campus for students and teachers. It also revealed most students and staff were exposed to COVID-19 off campus.
The report details the total number of student and staff COVID-19 cases during Oct. 19-23 and other specifics like the number of on and off campus sources infecting others and the number of staff and students exposed to coronavirus on and off campus.
Dr. J.J. Gutierrez, City of Del Rio and Val Verde County local health authority, said one reason for the increase in cases in Del Rio and schools is people have become too comfortable. After a significant drop in cases after the July and August surge, people relaxed.
“Some people got lulled into this idea of ‘Okay, we weathered the storm. We can let our guard down,’” Gutierrez said. “And unfortunately, we’re seeing a spike.”
Gutierrez also said numbers are increasing in schools because some parents are not being honest about their families’ health when doing the district’s daily health checks. There are also some schools not enforcing the use of masks or following COVID-19 safety protocols Dr. Gutierrez said. He said the school health task force is investigating those schools.
The increase of cases in schools is a reflection of what is happening in Val Verde County Gutierrez said. On Monday, the City of Del Rio COVID-19 update reported 217 active cases, an increase of almost 22 percent since its last report.
Gutierrez said the numbers could get worse this winter because it will be cold and flu season. Also, children will be in school where the virus easily spreads.
San Felipe school district does have a COVID-19 reporting system to help detect cases. Schools identify cases through self-reporting or screening, the local health authority does a health assessment, campus contacts inform the health authority of any high-risk exposures, the family members of positive cases are assessed and finally the health authority authorizes the final release of students and staff after reviewing health provider recommendations.
People can’t be ignorant and flippant about the coronavirus or numbers will continue increasing Gutierrez said. He added they also must continue wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing to combat the relentless coronavirus.
“People get tired of hearing that message but COVID never gets tired of infecting people,” he said. “COVID never takes a day off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.