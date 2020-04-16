San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is recognizing local businesses, community groups and individuals in Del Rio for their monetary and in-kind donations during the month of February.
“Recently, the dynamics of school board meetings have changed. In lieu of recognizing our supporters during these virtual meetings, we will now publicly express our sincere appreciation by means of press releases each month after a regularly-called school board meeting,” the school district said in a statement.
Twenty local businesses, community groups and local Del Rioans were recognized by the school district, as the list of contributions have not been announced during the school board’s recent meetings.
The contributions consist of monetary donations and items with a monetary value, which were contributed by Amistad Bank, Chick-Fil-A, Del Rio Border Patrol Station, Gatti’s Pizza, Girl Scout Troop 582, San Felipe Lions Club, the Bank and Trust and more.
The school district is appreciative of the “kindness and generosity” provided by the contributors during the month of February.
“At San Felipe Del Rio CISD, we embrace a belief in developing a strong culture of courage, collaboration, innovation and self-direction. As we commit to ensuring our students thrive and excel academically, we could not do this alone without the generous support of our local businesses, community groups and individuals,” the school district said.
February 2020 contributors
Amistad Bank - $50 gift card to Irene C. Cardwell Elementary
Brenda San Miguel - Marshmallows at estimated value of $75 to Irene C. Cardwell Elementary
Brown Plaza Association - $500 to Del Rio High School CTE Building Trades
Chick-Fil-A - $127.40 to Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary, $100 to Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary, $130.48 to Garfield Elementary, $80 to North Heights Elementary
Del Rio Border Patrol Station - Two $50 Walmart gift cards to Del Rio Middle School 8th grade
Gatti’s Pizza - $45.28 to Lamar Elementary Robotics, $75.58 to Lamar Elementary Student Council
Girl Scout Troop 582 - Twenty coats and sweaters at an estimated value of $50 to North Heights Elementary
GF Hauling - One $100 gift card to Irene C. Cardwell Elementary
Jose Mateo Esquivel - $133 to Del Rio High School CTE Building Trades
Lifetouch National School Studios - $188.10 to Del Rio Middle School 7th grade
Luis Flores - One $100 gift card to Irene C. Elementary
Marc De Craine - One knee brace at an estimated $25 value to Del Rio High School Athletic Trainers
Nora Villarreal - $100 to North Heights Elementary second grade
North Heights Elementary STEM Booster Club - Five tablets with screen protectors, cases and warranties with an estimated total of $888.08 to North Heights Elementary STEM
Rose Arredondo - Toys and candy at an estimated value of $26 to Del Rio Middle School 8th grade Life Skills
San Felipe Lions Club - One $100 gift card to Irene C. Cardwell Elementary
Texas Athletic Production - $1,000 to Del Rio High School Athletic Department
The Bank & Trust - $100 to Irene C. Cardwell Elementary
The First United Methodist Church - 80 bags of food at an estimated value of $800 to Garfield Elementary
The Spot and Pro Shop - $350 to Buena Vista Elementary Student Council, $130 to Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary Student Council, $200 to Garfield Elementary, $240 to North Heights Elementary Student Council, $120 to North Heights Elementary Student Council, $90 to Ruben Chavira Elementary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.