The Elks Lodge No. 837 recently presented a donation to Val Verde County Loaves and Fishes, a local community pantry.
The organization presented a check on Oct. 8 to Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Gizela Lenz, who said the lodge’s donation has become an annual contribution to the pantry.
“They (Elks Lodge members) have been very faithful,” Lenz said. The monetary donation is used to acquire food from the South Texas Food Bank in Laredo, Texas,” she said.
Lenz said Loaves and Fishes appreciates the donation from the Elks Lodge and looks forward to seeing their continued support next year. The pantry serves local and area residents. The organization provides supplemental food for 1,350 families through its main program, and serves approximately 400 individuals over the age of 60.
