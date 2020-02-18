Del Rioans interested in learning more about native American traditions had a once in a lifetime opportunity on Saturday, when the Yaqui tribe and its dances were featured at a conference and presentation by Professor Abel Román Amador Rodríguez.
Amador, director of Compañía de Tradición Mestiza, presented “Pascola y la Danza del Venado” (celebration and deer dance) conference and demonstration at the Paul Poag Theatre Saturday night.
This was the first time the presentation was held in Del Rio, according to Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio Cultural Affairs Nirce A. Gómez Hernández.
The performance is rare to see outside the Yaqui tribe. Amador is officially authorized by the Yaqui to perform the dance in other places, as the dance can only be performed by an authorized person or members of the Yaqui, Gómez said.
Amador began the presentation with the conference, explaining the history of the Yaqui tribe and the significance of certain dances.
The deer dance is the most important to the Yaqui tribe. The deer itself gives the tribe coherence and union as an indigenous community, Amador said.
“Lutu Pasco” is a New Year’s Eve party and takes place a year after a member of the Yaqui tribe has passed away. It lasts three days and includes the deer dance, according to Amador.
Amador presented the dance to the public, with the help of Saul Abraham Rentería and Leonardo Favela from “Compañía de Danza Folklórica Yumari.”
Amador represented the deer, while Renteria and Favela represented the hunters and their hunting dog.
Each clothing item used during the dance holds a different significance, according to Amador. Amador further explained the deer headpiece, the flower sash and the shell wrappings around the dancers’ legs.
Originally, the dancer assigned the role of the deer would hunt and create their own deer headpiece, now they are custom made by an artisan, according to Amador.
The flower sash represents the deer walking within a field of flowers and the forest, according to Amador.
The shell wrappings are butterfly cocoons, harvested by the Yaqui after the butterflies come out, according to Amador.
The cocoons do not make bell-like sounds, but the Yaqui insert two rocks into one cocoon and three into another, and continue the process. The number of rocks placed in each cocoon reflects the balance of life, Amador said.
The Yaqui tribe is one of three native tribes to reside in the state of Sonora, Mexico. The Yaqui tribe was the largest community that inhabited today’s current Sonoran territory, according to Amador.
Throughout history, the tribe underwent Spanish conquest, internal warfare with the Yoris, another native tribe, genocide and ratification under the government of Lázaro Cárdenas (1937-1939), thus leading to the tribe’s absolute ownership and possession of their lands, according to Amador.
After the performance, the audience was given the opportunity to take photos with Amador.
The performance was made possible by the Del Rio Council for the Arts, Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio, City of Del Rio and Compañía de Danza Folklórica Yumari.
