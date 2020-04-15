Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. clarified two points in the new disaster declaration he signed Monday after confusion was expressed by members of the Del Rio City Council on Tuesday.
Questions arose during Tuesday’s regular city council meeting about the new declaration’s requirements to wear masks or face coverings in public and about shopping times for elderly residents.
During an update on efforts the city has been making to mitigate the local spread of COVID-19, Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked about the new declaration, one provision of which sets aside an hour-and-a-half shopping time for persons 65 years of age and older.
Owens signed the new declaration on Monday.
During the council meeting, Councilman Rowland Garza, who is also employed as the county’s emergency management coordinator, explained the declaration allows persons 65 years of age and older to shop at any time the stores are open, but that it sets aside specific time for that age group only.
“The last declaration we signed, we were leaving it up to stores to set up hours (for senior shopping). In my mind, I wanted to set up a time for only seniors to shop, only them, but it does not limit them from shopping at any time,” Owens said Wednesday.
“They (seniors) can go at any time of the day that the store is open. What I wanted in the declaration was to allow seniors a certain time just for them to go shopping, and it’s really meant for H-E-B and Walmart, for those bigger stores,” the county judge added.
He said smaller stores could put a similar restriction in place, but noted there had been “an issue” with a local convenience store not allowing first responders to shop during their “senior hour.” Owens said that was not his intent, either.
Owens also addressed a question brought up by Councilman Jim De Reus, who said Tuesday he had received several calls from citizens asking if they had to wear masks while exercising.
Persons exercising in public aren’t required to wear a mask, the judge said Wednesday.
“People need to exercise, so the bottom line is, if you’re exercising, whether you’re walking, running, riding your bike, jogging, and you’re outside, you do not need to wear a mask or face covering,” the judge said.
He said he would like persons who are exercising to try and wear a bandanna, “but it’s not going to be mandatory.”
Owens also pointed out the declaration “is a living document, not written in stone, and we can always change it.”
