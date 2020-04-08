In an effort to honor the members of the community who represent the front lines in the battle against coronavirus disease, a local family and two sports leagues will be joining efforts today, April 8, to deliver free meals for health care workers.
The Amezcua family, owners of the local Buffalo Wings and Rings franchise, with donations from Laughlin Del Rio Youth Soccer League and Thunder Basketball League, will be providing 250 meals to health care workers, starting at 1 p.m.
“We felt the need to do this for our community, they are the ones most affected by the current situation and we are doing this to honor their efforts,” Eddie Amezcua said on behalf of the local Buffalo Wings and Rings franchise.
The meals will be consisting of boneless wings and potato wedges, and they will be delivered from a tent setup at the restaurant’s parking lot, in order to comply with the restrictions imposed by the city and county local disaster declarations.
“We are going to be running a curbside delivery in the drive-thru area, the meals will be delivered on an honor system, and they will be delivered on a first come first served basis,” Amezcua said.
Health care workers are being advised to drive through the Buffalo Wings and Rings, 3600 Veterans Blvd., Del Rio, Texas, drive-thru area, and the first 250 will receive a meal free of charge, Amezcua said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.