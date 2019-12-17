Streamlining city services, construction of the Qualia Relief Route and a planned two-lane expansion at the port of entry were among city improvements discussed by City Manager Matt Wojnowski in a presentation to Del Rio Chamber of Commerce members.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve been trying to emphasize three main values or principles with city staff: teamwork, customer service and progress,” Wojnowksi told chamber members during their monthly luncheon Wednesday.
Wojnowski said he has streamlined the city’s code compliance department.
“I wanted to mention some of the improvements in our code compliance department, which has been renamed the development services department, to help businesses here in Del Rio. One of them is that we’ve updated some of the forms that people have to use to apply for different types of permits. Those have been updated, and some of them have been translated into Spanish to help those who have Spanish as their first language,” Wojnowski said.
“The department of development services and the planning department attend a roundtable meeting with builders and developers in the community every two months. They extended the hours of the permit desk there at the City Hall Annex. Previously it was closed during the lunch hour, and it is now open during the lunch hour. They also extended their hours to open earlier, at 7:30 in the morning,” the city manager added.
City staff is also doing more to educate customers about the inspections process, he said.
“They have customer service inspections, and these are to help educate prospective building occupants regarding code requirements before they come in to lease or buy a building. In addition, sometimes there was a second inspection done over the same area, for example, plumbing or HVAC, and those have been discontinued, so once they’ve had the first inspection, that’s done,” Wojnowski said.
The city manager also said the city has a new web site and has partnered with artists from the Casa De La Cultura to paint the traffic control boxes in downtown Del Rio.
Wojnowski also reviewed some of the city’s ongoing infrastructure projects.
“We began the Qualia Relief Route, which will provide relief for those that live on Qualia Drive. When the federal government redid the port of entry, it kind of blocked off everyone that lived on Qualia, and so if you drive to the end of Qualia, you can see the progress that has been done there. I think that should be done sometime in 2020,” he said.
Del Rio has now had commercial air service for just over a year.
“It’s been a year since American Airlines has begun serving Del Rio. I think that is a success. The city council has been very supportive with marketing efforts to show the importance of American Airlines and what it can bring to Del Rio,” he said.
“With that, we also expanded the parking lot at the airport. There was a fenced-in area that was not being used, so we repainted the lines on the pavement and expanded that into a parking lot,” the city manager added.
Work on the North Main Street median project will be completed in 2020, he said.
“After several months of delay, the city took over and is finishing up the work on that. The last step is really just placing the vegetation, and that will be done in the spring,” Wojnowksi said.
The city has added cameras at the toll bridge, so Del Rioans can view the traffic situation there and is planning to add two lanes between the bridge and the Del Rio Port of Entry.
“We are looking into expanding two additional lanes to assist the Del Rio Port of Entry. One lane would be dedicated to the SENTRI program cardholders and the other one is to alleviate the commercial truck traffic by having a dedicated lane for them. This is going to be joint project with the port of entry,” Wojnowksi said.
He said toward the end of January, he and the city council will meet with a consultant for a goal-setting session “to prioritize and focus on what our efforts will be in the coming budget cycle.”
“I’m really grateful to be here in Del Rio and appreciate the support I have received from everyone, the council, the city staff and other organizations and businesses. It’s a wonderful community, and I just see our progress continuing through 2020,” Wojnowski said.
