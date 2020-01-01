Del Rio Economic Development Corporation (DREDC) members have approved a resolution supporting plans to extend the runway at the city’s airport.
The DREDC discussed the project during its Dec. 19 meeting.
Discussion of the runway extension project, though, centered on the city’s need for a new airport master plan.
Michael Mallonee, manager of aviation planning for the consulting firm KSA, gave DREDC members an overview of the work his company does in helping cities prepare an airport master plan (see separate story).
After the presentation, DREDC members discussed how such a plan could be obtained.
DREDC Chair Leo Martinez asked how much an airport master plan study typically costs.
Mallonee said the cost varies from general aviation airports to commercial airports like the one being conducted for Tyler, Texas. Costs run between $150,000 to $800,000, he said.
“It really varies on the scope and the level of detail and what FAA and TxDOT require in a particular situation. The thing you have to make sure you update is that airport layout plan. Without that getting updated and signed, the FAA and TxDOT really don’t recognize the projects as being eligible for those funding opportunities,” Mallonee said.
He said the cost for most smaller general aviation airports with small commercial operations range around $300,000.
DREDC Board Member Eddie Amezcua Jr. asked how long the project would take.
“Typically, you try to get it done in a year, and the caveat we work around is FAA review and approval time,” Mallonee said.
DREDC Vice Chair Jerry Simpton said he recently spoke with a member of the city’s airport commission, who indicated the commission would like to try and get the economic development corporation to help fund an updated master plan for the airport.
“We had a conference call about this time last week, and you’re correct. I think the airport director and the members of the airport commission, along with the military affairs wing of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, they’re trying to see if perhaps the DREDC board would entertain providing funding for this update to the airport master plan,” City Economic Development Director Oriana Fernandez told the board.
DREDC board member Lucas Gilliam asked if the city has chosen someone to carry out the update of the master plan.
“We haven’t yet,” Fernandez said.
Gilliam asked when the master plan was last updated, and Fernandez said she did not have that information.
“It’s been a while,” she said.
“It was probably when they did the terminal, 10 or 12 years ago,” Simpton recalled.
Fernandez also pointed out the city has not included funding for an update or for new airport master plan in its budget for this year.
“I think that’s why people who want to see this project move forward are reaching out to different sources of funding,” she added.
Gilliam said he would like to get a better idea of what the project would cost, so the DREDC could vote to support it or pledge funding for its completion.
Simpton pointed out the resolution being considered by the DREDC was a resolution to support future expansion of the airport runway.
Mallonee said he would include a figure of between $300,000 and $400,000 in the resolution so the EDC and the city could be assured that the final plan would include all aspects.
Gilliam asked Fernandez how large a task it would be for the airport commission and the city to begin a formal process to request proposals for updating the airport master plan.
Gilliam said he believed that would start the ball rolling.
Martinez asked since the existing airport plan is 10 to 15 years old, if there was a time limit in which it needed to be updated.
“If it’s older than 10 years, it’s definitely time to do it. The other thing is, if you’ve seen a change, that’s also a good opportunity to do it,” Mallonee said.
“I’m sure we’re due,” Gilliam agreed.
DREDC board member Mark Brown, who was also recently appointed to the airport commission, said the amount of economic development an airport can bring to a city is limitless.
“And what I hate to see is that the airport gets ‘squeezed’ so it can no longer grow, so one thing to keep in mind is that we need to make a decision. . .I think the airport board can be more proactive,” Brown said.
Simpton then made a motion that the DREDC approve the resolution with the phrase “funding in the amount of a range of $150,000 to $300,000” included in the wording. The funding will “support an updated airport master plan that includes a runway extension feasibility study.”
Gilliam gave the second.
The motion was unanimously approved.
