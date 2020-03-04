Housing authority officials on Tuesday unveiled two shelters for students waiting for school buses in a west Del Rio neighborhood.
“We’re here today to present you with a unique project, and we’re excited, excited to have you all here. Today, we have members of the resident council from San Jose, where we’re at, and we have our board of commissioners present,” Isidro Valdez Fernandez, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Del Rio, said as he welcomed those attending the dedication ceremony for the bus shelters.
Two bus shelters were constructed, one at the corner of Figueroa Drive and West Martin Street and the second at the corner of Playground Walk and Cochran Street.
Fernandez spoke first about how the bus shelter project began.
“Every year, the housing authority holds a public hearing to present to our community the ‘Annual Public Housing Agency Plan.’ The plan consists of the updates of rules and regulations for public housing and the Section 8 (housing) program. It talks about the operating budgets and the capital funds that we have for our public housing properties, Casas Del Rio, Villa Hermosa and San Jose, but it also gives an opportunity for our tenants and the citizens of our community to ask questions and provide input regarding our goals,” Fernandez said.
During last year’s public hearing, a San Jose tenant voiced her concern about children waiting for the school bus at the corner of Figueroa Drive and West Martin Street outside the John Rowland Community Center.
“She said, ‘In the winter, it’s cold and windy, and they’re out there early in the morning.’ Sometimes it’s raining, and they’re there waiting for the school bus because that’s the only way of transportation for them to attend school,” Fernandez said.
Housing authority staff members discussed the tenant’s suggestion for a shelter, “and we didn’t know if it was going to be possible or not,” Fernandez said.
“So we sat down with the team, and the question was, can we do it? Is it possible for us to do that? Because I think it’s important that we not only focus on projects we’re doing inside our units, which we are required to do improvements and upkeep, but what about the outside? What about something like this, something we don’t know is needed until we have those meetings with our tenants?” Fernandez said.
The housing authority staff and its board of commissioner began working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and were able to include the cost of constructing two bus shelters in the housing authority’s annual capital funds program.
“This is an amazing project. It took me back to when I used to go to school, and I was waiting for the school bus on a corner, and it’s true: It’s winter, and you’re out there and all you have is a jacket, and it might be raining, and even if you have an umbrella, you get wet, but you have to wait. There’s no other way to go,” he said.
Housing authority staff worked with staff from the local public school district to determine where school buses stopped to pick up students and determined where two shelters would do the most good. Two locations were identified.
Fernandez said the housing authority doesn’t want to stop with only two bus shelters.
“We want to make this a community initiative. We want to issue an invitation to the city, to the county, to the school district and any other local agencies and businesses to start this initiative to install other bus shelters throughout the city and the county,” Fernandez said.
“I think this is important, and I think we can do it if we come together as a community so we can try to eliminate those barriers for those kids, because this might be the only way they have of getting to school,” he added.
Housing authority staff will write up a proposal, including the cost and construction details of the structures, Fernandez said.
He said the two shelters already in place cost $5,700 and $6,700 to construct.
“We’re going to start this campaign soon,” he added.
Fernandez recognized the tenants for being willing to share their ideas for making the housing authority properties better, the housing authority board of commissioners for giving their blessing for the projects and the housing authority staff for working to make the projects a reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.