A resident of Eldorado was killed Christmas Eve in a single vehicle accident near Del Rio.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Javier Sanchez, 34, of Eldorado, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene due to sustained injuries from the incident, according to the report.
The accident took place approximately at 11:16 a.m. on US Hwy 277, about 12 miles north of Del Rio, according to the report.
According to the report, Sanchez was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500, heading south on US 277 towards Del Rio. Witnesses stated Sanchez drove erratically before driving off the roadway for unknown reasons.
The vehicle then rolled over, and while rolling over Sanchez was ejected from the vehicle. Sanchez did not have a seatbelt on, according to the report.
DPS troopers are further investigating the incident, and an autopsy will be performed to determine any causative medical factors, according to the report.
