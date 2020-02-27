A woman in Killeen was recently charged with robbing the local First National Bank Texas branch, federal prosecutors announced.
Eboni Siamone McMurray, 23 of Killeen, stands charged with allegedly robbing the bank according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Feb. 14 in Waco.
The complaint charges McMurray with one count of bank robbery and alleges that on the afternoon of Feb. 12, McMurray entered the bank located in the 4300 of East Central Texas Expressway.
She approached a teller and demanded that the teller “fill the bag,” a release by the offices of U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs and Killeen Police Chief Charles F. Kimble, states.
The complaint further states that McMurray then pointed a firearm directly at the teller, told the teller she had five seconds to comply, and began counting down from five. The teller filled the bag with money as instructed. McMurray exited the bank with approximately $2,500.
Based on video surveillance from the scene, investigators were able to identify and subsequently locate McMurray’s vehicle.
FBI agents and Killeen Police officers, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested McMurray at her residence without incident on Feb. 13.
McMurray faces up to 25 years in federal prison upon conviction. She remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske in Waco.
The FBI and Killeen Police Department are investigating this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Gloff is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
