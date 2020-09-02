A Del Rio woman was recently arrested following the report of an individual walking in the middle of the road and being narrowly missed by a vehicle. She was arrested and is now facing public intoxication charges.
Consuelo Rabago Barajas, 61, a resident of the 200 block of Magnolia Street, was arrested on Aug. 20., at 9:24 p.m., at the 500 block of Bedell Avenue, according to police records. She was charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.
