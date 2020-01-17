If you didn’t know Ryan Treviño, you didn’t truly know Del Rio Rams football.
You won’t find his name in any record books. He was never named to any all-district teams nor was he a player of the week in any high school magazines or polls, but he was as big a part of the Rams football family as any player or coach.
Treviño passed away Dec. 27 at the age of 29. And while his life wasn’t as long as he or his family may have wanted, it became evident in his passing that his time on this planet left a lasting mark on the people he met and the people who knew him.
“Ryan was already a good friend to me. He always wanted my playbook from football. He called me a few years ago and asked if I would be the quarterback for the alumni game. That’s even years after we hadn’t spoke. He always thought the best of me even when I didn’t of myself. You will be missed Ryan. I’m sorry I wasn’t there for you bud. I pray God has welcomed you with all his glory and poured his live in you like you deserved. RIP my friend,” former Rams football player Jace Willis wrote in a tribute to Treviño on Facebook.
Willis’ words reflect the feeling of many members of the Rams football program. Though Treviño never played for the Rams, he was at practices and every game as a manager during his time in high school. He lived for the game and according to some of the coaches I spoke to, his greatest wish was to be a football coach.
He had a chance to coach during one of the first Powderpuff Football games. He relished the chance and his smile shined the brightest I had ever seen that day.
Even after graduating from high school, Treviño made sure he didn’t miss out on watching the Rams. He became a season ticket holder and dutifully watched his boys in blue, win or lose, rain or shine.
When I informed San Felipe Del Rio CISD Athletic Director Ric Smith about Ryan’s passing, Smith was saddened, but a few days later he said plans were in motion to honor the young man. According to Smith, the football team will wear a decal on their helmets in the 2020-21 season honoring Ryan. In addition, his reserved seat will remain unsold and will be available to only his family should they want to use it. Otherwise, it will sit empty, allowing Ryan the chance to continue to watch his team among the other Rams faithful.
I last spoke to Ryan following Del Rio’s homecoming win against Laredo LBJ. As I was leaving the field, he walked up to me and asked how I was doing and I asked how he’d been.
He said he was happy the Rams won, and then asked me if I still needed help covering the Rams games. I had been looking for a stats guy for the 2019-20 season, but Omar Matos took on the task and did a good job. I told Ryan I had someone, but if he wanted to travel with me and help me out the next season I would be more than happy to welcome him aboard. He smiled at the idea and gave me his phone number, which is still in my phone.
Rest assured, Ryan, you’ll be with me next football season and every season after that. The Rams were blessed to have a fan like you, cheering them on and proud to wear those blue and whites.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
