Amid the coronavirus emergency declaration, Val Verde Regional Medical Center is implementing a new visitation and hospital access policy, effective today at 6 a.m.
The medical center issued a press release Thursday afternoon, detailing that public access will be limited to the main entrance, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be for patients and one caregiver per patient only.
“While COVID-19 is new, and as this evolves we are implementing the next level of safety procedures. The safety of our patients, visitors and co-workers is of the utmost importance,” CEO Linda Walker said.
“We realize this new policy may create an inconvenience for our visitors, but we must prevent unnecessary exposure to our patients and caregivers.”
The medical center is limiting access points that can be used to enter the hospital.
The emergency room entrance will be reserved for patients and one family member or caregiver per patient only. All inpatient visiting has been suspended until further notice.
One family member or caregiver per patient may accompany patients for outpatient appointments such as radiology, lab, Rural Health Clinic, etc. The same policy applies to the emergency department waiting room and in the exam room.
Maternity patients may have one caregiver with them, 24/7, while pediatric patients may have one family member or guardian in the patient room, 24/7. In all cases, the individual accompanying the patient must be the same person throughout the visit.
“Special consideration will be taken into account for end-of-life patients, with approval from the physician. Patient may have up to two family members in the patient room, 24/7, and must be the same person(s) during that day’s visiting periods,” the hospital noted.
All patients, family members and accompanying caregivers will be screened prior to entering the hospital.
A screener will be stationed outside the main entrance of the hospital between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Once the patient is cleared, family member and/or caregiver will sign in and be directed to the appropriate location.
All employees are entering and exiting in one location and will be screened daily, the hospital stated.
Vendors are required to check-in with materials management, located behind the hospital, and will be screened before entering the building.
Potential candidates, new hires, students and others will have to coordinate their arrival with the human resources, education or medical staff, and they will be screened before entering the building, the hospital stated.
