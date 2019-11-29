We indeed have much to be thankful for daily. One thing perhaps some may look over is that we should all in Christ long for His appearing at His return. We don’t want to fall in love with this present day world nor in love with the things in it.
We are all in this place of decision daily if we will continue on being sober-minded and always prepared for the Lord’s return or begin to eat, drink, and be merry with the rest of the world.
Now of course, I am not speaking of the wonderful celebrations of thanks unto God in the tine of Thanksgiving. It is the slothful living of a person drawn back into the world which I speak of.
None of us want to be caught in overindulgences of fleshly habits we refuse to break. In other words we want to be found as the church without spot and wrinkle the Lord is retuning for when He comes. Yet the broad road that leads to destruction seemingly becomes wider and wider and the narrow road even more narrow when we see so much evil abounding in this world around us. ‘Tet God’s grace is surely abounding even more so!
Despite the world’s situation let us take time out to give thanks unto God for all His many blessings By all means, let us never become like the scoffers who dare say He is delaying his return, so therefore let us go get drunken, indulge in pleasure for a season, when we know any moment indeed we could be most sorry if we choose that path. We then could very well find our portion in the end to be with the unbelievers. Therefore, let us watch and be thankful as we should! Let us then look up, for our redemption surely draws nigh!
2nd Peter 3: 9-14
9 The Lord does not come short concerning fulfilling his promise to us as some men are. However, He is long-suffering towards us, and is not willing that any person should perish, but instead that all people everywhere should come to repentance.
10 Rest assured though, that the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night. At this appointed time the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements thereof shall melt away with fervent heat! The earth as well shall melt away with fervent heat and the works that are in the world shall be burned up! 11 Seeing then that the earth and the heavens shall be dissolved, what manner of persons should you be in all holy conversation and the things pertaining to godliness?
12 Shouldn’t we all therefore be looking for and hasting unto the coming of the day of God, since we know at this time the heavens being on fire shall be dissolved, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat? 13 Nevertheless we do this, according to his promise, we look for new heavens and a new earth, where righteousness dwells.14 Therefore, beloved, since we look for such things, be diligent that you may be found of Him in peace, without spot, and blameless in that day
We all must know that God’s Word is always, yea and amen! He is not a man that He should lie! Yet it is certain, that some people will no doubt not be prepared on the day the Lord returns! This day will come as a thief in the night and many, many I say again shall not be ready, though they know that Jesus will one day return!. God calls all people to hear His call to repent! Any scoffers out there? God loves you! Today is the day of salvation, tomorrow is promised to no one!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
