Pictured back row from the left: Rotary Club of Del Rio President Angela Prather, Adam Rivera, Mia Rodriguez, Amanda Meza, Joseph Sulaica, Roberto Robles, Dulceamor Guajardo, Juan Salinas, Sebastian Tamez, Diego De Leon, Assistant Governor Gloria Wilson, Scholarship Board Member David Ortiz.
Front row from the left: Laitza Castillo, Andrea Arrendondo, Andrea Zamarripa, Victoria Rios, Danielle Hoyer, Marilyn Espinoza. Not pictured: Diamiana Hernandez, Sarai Rodriguez, Austin Mercier, Ariana Solorio and Sofia Zarazua.
Rotary Club of Del Rio held Tuesday its annual scholarships luncheon, with Del Rio High School students receiving monetary incentives to help them offset costs of their higher education. The event was held at the Ramada Inn Ball Room, with students and club members observing social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each student received a $1,000 check. Presenting the scholarships were Rotary Club of Del Rio President Angela Prather, District 5840 Assistant Governor Gloria Wilson, President Elect Chris Ryan, Board Member David Ortiz and club member Mike Coplan.
