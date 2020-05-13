Val Verde County’s library is re-opening to the public, but will only offer limited services for the time being.
The Val Verde County Library had been closed to the public out of precaution resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, the library announced it would re-open to the public beginning Monday, May 11.
Despite the announcement, the library also announced it will do so in accordance with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order regarding occupancy rate. Much like other establishments that have re-opened, the library will also allow only 25 percent of its maximum occupancy rate inside the library at any one time.
As for the services the library will offer, those will be on a limited basis until further notice.
Interlibrary Loan services have been suspended and while access to the library’s computers will resume, all access to social media accounts has been temporarily suspended.
The public can use the library’s computers, Monday through Friday during normal operating hours, but there will be a limited number of computers available for use due to social distancing guidelines. Usage is limited to one hour per day per visitor. Access will be unavailable on Saturdays and Sundays due to limited staffing.
In addition, visitors will be limited to one person per household. Visitors will also need to wash their hands or use onsite hand sanitizer provided before entering the library. A mask will also be required to be worn to visit the library.
No contact curbside service is available Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 2 to 4 p.m. Please call 830-774-7595 for more information or assistance.
