A man who brandished a knife during an argument with his own mother was recently arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police records recently released.
Calistro Rodriguez, 31, a resident of the 1000 block of West Chapoy Street, was arrested on Nov. 4, at 9:05 p.m. at his place of residence, records show.
According to police records, a Del Rio Police Department officer responded on that date to a report in reference to an intoxicated man causing issues; when the officer made contact with the man he admitted to drinking several beers and stated he had been arguing with his mother.
When the officer contacted the woman, she said Rodriguez had brandished a kitchen knife during the course of a verbal argument, she said she felt threatened for her well-being due to Rodriguez’s aggressive and erratic behavior, records state.
Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, due to the woman’s fear of imminent bodily injury while he was brandishing a knife, records state.
