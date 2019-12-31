A recent News-Herald article has the city manager laying it on thick, addressing the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce telling them of his love for buzzard.
He even said, “San Felipe Creek is a wonderful natural amenity,” and he has directed his public media staff to start “a San Felipe Creek Sunday series” to promote the creek.
Yeah, well, Mr. City Manager, you shouldn’t promote the creek until you come clean with the public about the creek contaminated with an unusual amount of e-coli.
You, the Chamber of Commerce, and the buzzard city council should be concerned about where the e-coli is coming from and start making the public aware of it.
Otherwise, how can you promote the creek with honesty?
Honesty is the best policy they say. I am not claiming that your honor for myself, but I do try to be honest and not a big fat liar like Donald Trump.
Even George Conway, who is married to one of Trump’s close advisors, and leads a conservative group, recently said: “we are Republicans, but we don’t want Trump re-elected.”
And the editors of conservative magazine “Christianity Today” want Trump removed from office saying what he did in Ukraine, and what he is doing with the children of the migrants, separating them from their parents is “profoundly immoral.”
And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just said that on the Senate impeachment trial he is closely “coordinating” with the White House and does not want to call any witnesses. This man is shameless, he has no honor. This sounds like a third world county kangaroo court in favor of Trump.
McConnell sounds like a yellow stripe chicken-crap whose wife works for the profoundly immoral Donald Trump.
And the local columnist recently wrote that the Democrats desperately want to impeach Trump.
It sounds as if the local columnist gets his news by the Pony Express. Well, here is an update … The “profoundly immoral” horse’s butt has been impeached!
Your Donald Trump is beyond repair, and impeachment will forever be a blot on his legacy.
And in contrast to McConnell stands the brave Speaker of the House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, not afraid, and lets it be known she will decide when the impeachment trial in the Senate will begin. And as Sylvester the cat would say: “suffering succotash!” And she is so unafraid, she even invited the profoundly immoral Trump to give the State of the Union address in February 2020. And as it stands at the writing of this column, Trump has accepted.
I hope he doesn’t waste a lot of time shrieking about “his great economy,” in the first place, presidents do not create good or bad economies. If they did, then Republican Herbert Hoover created the market crash of 1929, and brought on the Great Depression.
And Bill Clinton created the great economy he was riding in his second term impeached and all.
There are jobs and people are working but not living a great economy. Business large and small are not paying wages that should go hand in hand with a “great economy.”
Trump’s USMCA doesn’t mean a thing to Mexican union leaders in cahoots with Mexican politicians working to keep the wages down. That’s what they do to keep luring American manufacturers to Mexico.
For example, auto parts are made in America and shipped to Mexico for use in American brand cars put together by Mexican labor and shipped to the U.S. cheaply made while the Mexican workers get a slap in the face, and a kick in the butt in terms of slave wages. And that’s right up the alley of American business.
USMCA has some good intentions in it, but not effective, not enforceable in viva Mexico.
Mexico, like China, is an American business Garden of Eden, and they keep taking bites of the Mexican apple. But Bible thumpers know what Jesus said to the rich guy who asked Jesus for advice on how to get to heaven, and Jesus told him that the camel would go through the eye of the needle before a rich man would reach heaven.
But preachers are afraid to tell their congregations how Jesus felt about the rich man.
They would lose donors. And they would have to go to work for minimum wage.
Luis Rosas is a local columnist whose contribution appears in the Del Rio News-Herald every Tuesday.
