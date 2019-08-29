The Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with South Texas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area – an initiative of the Office of National Control of Drugs Policy – installed two Med Return unwanted prescription drug reception units in Del Rio.
The units were installed at the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, 295 FM 2523, and at the Alice Mae Fitzpatrick Building (Tax Assessor/Motor Vehicle Registration Office) 309 Mills Street, Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez said.
“This is a partnership between South Texas HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) and the Val Verde Sheriff’s Office to take back unwanted prescription drugs,” Martinez said.
Area residents can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs including controlled and non-controlled pills, liquids, ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and medications for pets, Martinez said.
Illegal drugs and sharp or pointy objects such as needles, and aerosols will not be accepted at the Med Return units, he said.
The Med Return unit at the sheriff’s office will be available for drop offs 24/7 all year long, while the unit at the Motor Vehicle Registration office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Martinez said there are prescription drug take-back drives held by federal law enforcement agencies twice a year in Del Rio, but area residents will be able to take advantage of this service all year long.
Martinez said there is a high demand for this service, because citizens want to get rid of outdated medications, and it helps law enforcement officials to keep drugs off the streets.
