I believe I just crossed a generational dividing line. Yes, I have been a card-carrying AARP member for over 20 years. Yes, I got my first Medicare card last year. And, yes, I even received my first Social Security payment last month. However, I believe I hit another milestone when the first one of my grandchildren got married last week. In response to my seeming lament, I think I might be hearing an “OK, Boomer” coming from that same grandchild.
I only learned about “OK, Boomer” this week, and it disturbed me deeply. I recommend we all read Megan Gerhardt’s “The ‘OK, boomer’ meme hurts Gen Z more than the older generation it’s aimed at” on https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/ok-boomer-meme-hurts-gen-z-more-older-generation-it-ncna1079276. The crux of her message is “Generational difference is a final frontier where stereotypes and prejudice are allowed, which means we attack rather than learn from each other.” She suggests we not label the generations but look at each generation’s characteristics through their respective lenses of history and experiences for understanding.
Born in 1953, I am a true Baby Boomer (those born 1946-1962). This is the generation who lived the “American Dream” of career, home, and minivan; using technology for productivity and becoming workaholics while valuing relationships and interpersonal skills.
My five children were born between 1973 and 1980, making them all Gen Xers (those born 1963-1980). This is the so-called lost generation with its latch-key/daycare kids who grew up delaying marriage and childbearing to focus on developing themselves first and who sees the world as constantly changing.
My immediate family actually skips the Millennials (those born 1981-1996). Raised by partner parents, this me-me-me generation wants it all and values working smarter not harder. Their technological interconnectivity does not foster interpersonal relationships, but they are confident, entitled, and depressed.
My 12 biological grandchildren were born between 1996 and 2012, classifying them all as Gen Z (those born 1996 to today). This is the generation that Boomers sometimes characterize as Snowflakes. Despite their technological savvy, when the going gets tough, they melt.
How are you feeling about what you just read? There is a lot to discuss there, right? Some of you Boomers may actually be feeling as though the values of succeeding generations have been steadily declining.
You might even consider calling them “Snowflakes.” Some of you Millennials and members of Gen Z may be rolling your eyes right now and dismissing Boomer concerns with the trendy retort of “OK, Boomer.”
Unfortunately, stereotypes do not lead to effective communication between the generations. I hope you will read Gerhardt’s article. She ends with “Let’s stop the generation shaming, the name calling, the scapegoating.
Let’s instead think about what different generations can both teach and learn from each other and how those conversations can result in entirely new ways of solving problems. As author Ken Blanchard said, ‘None of us is as smart as all of us.’ OK, Gen Z?”
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.