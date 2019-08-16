The Del Rio International Airport weather station reported trace amounts of precipitation, less than one-one-hundredth of an inch Wednesday night. The last measurable rainfall reported by the weather station prior to that was on June 24.
“Other parts of Val Verde and Kinney counties are likely to have received between a half inch to an inch of rain on Wednesday, with pockets of even higher measurements, based on weather radar data across the region,” Smalltown Weather Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said.
Schreiber said this rainfall was due to a stationary front situated over the region during the peak-heating hours Wednesday afternoon.
“Thunderstorms, which developed along this line, then created a gust front which pushed into the immediate Del Rio area allowing additional storms to develop in its wake,” Schreiber said.
This July tied with five other years for the driest July on record in Del Rio, receiving only trace rainfall amounts at the Del Rio airport. Schreiber added July was not truly quite as dry in other parts of the immediate area, however, as several days during the early to mid-parts of the month did have scattered rain and thunder showers, similar to what happened Wednesday.
The immediate Del Rio area has yet to be considered to be in drought status, according to Schreiber.
“Although the majority of the surrounding area has been noted as ‘abnormally dry.’ I believe part of the reason that Del Rio remains out of drought-status is because of our wet June weather,” Schreiber said.
This June was recorded as the second wettest June in Del Rio weather records, with a grand total of 13.26 inches of rain this year which is 1.10 inches of rain above the average accumulation of rain by this time of year.
Schreiber added August has been noting well-above-normal high temperatures.
“During the first half of August, Del Rio’s average daily high temperature has been between 104-105 degrees. This is about six to seven degrees above normal,” Schreiber said.
The average daily temperature, combining high and low temperatures, has been about 92 degrees, which is about five degrees higher than normal, according to Schreiber.
Schreiber explained the hot and dry spell is related to the Subtropical High Pressure system that typically forms during the summertime over the Southern Plains.
“When positioned over the area for prolonged periods of time, it does not afford adequate moisture or atmospheric dynamics to produce significant or widespread rainfall to the area,” Schreiber said.
This allows drier air to settle in, which in turn allows temperatures to rise faster, and therefore beyond normal high temperatures during the afternoon hours, according to Schreiber.
