Cancel the Tokyo Olympics? Why? Trump said the coronavirus dies in April. He’s also claimed it’s the Democrats’ “new hoax.” Which is it?
Is Trump able to appreciate the complexities of a pandemic? Remember, he was unaware of the significance of Pearl Harbor’s Arizona Memorial, something fifth graders know!
Trump doesn’t take bad news well, unraveling under stress.
He gaslights, obfuscates and surrounds himself with “Yes, sir” appointees instead of seasoned professionals acting responsibly in an emergency. He’s purging those considered disloyal.
Prudence suggests investing in test kits, respirators, mobile quarantine wards and protective gear! This administration hasn’t. Loved ones may need to breathe!
Ignorance about the symptoms and consequences of Trump’s malignant narcissistic personality disorder – a mental illness – is costly. The world barely escaped WWIII with his ill-considered assassination of an Iranian General.
Resting comfy? We shouldn’t have to gamble our physical and financial well-being upon the dubious credibility of a vengeful grifter lying for expedience sake.
“Understanding” Trump is easy. Dr. Phil’s guests define dysfunction and enabling. Tony Schwartz’s (“Art of the Deal” ghost writer) concerns about Trump were spot-on.
But Trump’s only the pitcher. It takes two to tango. The pathology involves willing catchers.
Develop an emotional and political backbone to malignant narcissism. Knowledge is the best prevention against succumbing to Trump’s chronic mental disorder.
